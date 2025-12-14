Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a 5,200 mAh battery, faster 60W wired and 25W wireless charging

Samsung is set to kick off 2026 with the release of its highly-anticipated Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is likely to launch at a Galaxy Unpacked event in late January.

Several rumours have been swirling regarding the upcoming launch, and especially its chipset — whether the South-Korean based tech giant will integrate its native Exynos chipset or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon.

Recent FCC regulatory filings list two models, SM-S948U (U.S. carrier version) and SM-S948B (global unlocked), both equipped with the SM8850 processor.

This corresponds to the company’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, confirming that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature Snapdragon instead of Exynos.

Snapdragon porcessors are known for delivering stronger performance in contrast to Exynos.

Moreover, AI performance will be essential in 2026, as on-device processing and Galaxy AI features expand, though real-world AI differences between the processors remain unknown.

Apart from chipset, the upcoming device will reportedly feature a wider-angle selfie camera, and a redesigned body with rounder edges for better ergonomics.

Moreover, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a 5,200 mAh battery, faster 60W wired and 25W wireless charging, offering enhanced performance.

