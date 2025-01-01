King Frederik captivates nation with inspiring first New Year’s address

King Frederik captivated audiences with his "poetic" New Year’s speech, delivering a heartfelt and inspiring debut address.
The King of Denmark made his first New Year's speech at 18:00 Danish time, broadcasting live from Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg.
He started, "Tonight we say goodbye to the old year and start the new one, just as we have done year after year. And yet, something has changed, for my mother, Queen Margrethe, for me and for you."
Frederik continued, “Although we all have had a year to get used to the idea, I am aware that there may still be some who are a bit nervous on my behalf. For can the New Year Address be given by others than Queen Margrethe?"
Reflecting on her mother Queen Margrethe’s last year speech, he stated, “A year ago, my mother gave her 52nd New Year Address. An address which took most people by surprise because it turned out to be her last. Tonight, I am giving my first. There is a first time for everything and a last time for everything. These times tend to stand out more clearly than all other times. They are beginnings and endings in the course of life, and we attach special significance to them. The first school day – and the last. We remember them. And we celebrate them."
"As the parents of four teenagers, Mary and I have learnt that it does help to listen," he said.
The King concluded, "My first New Year Address. It will not come again, but I shall never forget it. They say that 'A good start is half the battle'. It is perhaps a bit over the top, but Mary and I could not have wished for a better start as King and Queen. We look forward to engaging in everything the new year will bring and, above all, to doing it together. With each other and with all of you.”
He expressed, "Thank you for the year that has passed, and Happy New Year," he added, before following in his mother's footsteps to say: "God save Denmark."
To note, King Frederick acceded to the throne following his mother's abdication on 14 January 2024.