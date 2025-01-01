Sci-Tech

Fintech app Dave, CEO in hot water after legal action by U.S

Dave is a monthly subscription digital banking service that lend its consumers money without any interest

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 01, 2025
Fintech app Dave, CEO in hot water after legal action by U.S
Fintech app Dave, CEO in hot water after legal action by U.S

Financial technology company Dave and its CEO Jason Wilk landed in trouble after legal action from Department of Justice over alleged violation of federal law.

On Monday, the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have filed the complaint against Dave for luring its customers by advertising cash advances of almost $500 that many users might never receive.

Dave is under fire for allegedly misleading customers and not informing them how their tips are being utilised, taking hidden charges, and monthly subscription fee without giving a simple way to cancel them.

In the complaint, DOJ asked the company for the unspecified amounts of users to be compensated and a permanent order to prohibit them from engaging in any future violations.

However, the company rep said that the claims are false and they will be defending against all.

Meanwhile, Dave also revealed how they are also coming out with a more effective fee structure.

Moreover, the tech giant shared that all new customers on boarding after December 4 have been moved to new revised structure and there will be gradual shift of the previous customers too.

The legal suit by Department of Justice was a revised version of a complaint by Federal Trade Commission in November.

Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer

Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer
Djokovic, Kyrgios’ Brisbane doubles hopes crushed in heartbreaking loss

Djokovic, Kyrgios’ Brisbane doubles hopes crushed in heartbreaking loss
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting

Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting
'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot

'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot
Elon Musk makes shocking change to his name: What's behind name swap?
Elon Musk makes shocking change to his name: What's behind name swap?
Wolf Moon: First full moon of 2025 to illuminate sky on THIS day
Wolf Moon: First full moon of 2025 to illuminate sky on THIS day
UK government pushes YouTube, online platforms to prioritize children's content
UK government pushes YouTube, online platforms to prioritize children's content
Mice get VR goggles: Scientists develop tiny headsets for better research
Mice get VR goggles: Scientists develop tiny headsets for better research
WhatsApp's new feature lets users access real-time human support
WhatsApp's new feature lets users access real-time human support
How electric vehicles are secretly harming environment?
How electric vehicles are secretly harming environment?
Trump forced to pick sides between Elon Musk and voters over H-1B visa
Trump forced to pick sides between Elon Musk and voters over H-1B visa
THIS AI tool could save your life by catching heart problems early
THIS AI tool could save your life by catching heart problems early
Stanford unveils game-changing solar panels that work even after sunset
Stanford unveils game-changing solar panels that work even after sunset
Trump requests Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban
Trump requests Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban
OpenAI reveals new model to sustain leadership in costly AI industry
OpenAI reveals new model to sustain leadership in costly AI industry
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe safely completes historic close-up of Sun
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe safely completes historic close-up of Sun