Princess Kate brother James Middleton reveals plans to get fame beyond his royals ties

James Middleton, the younger brother of Princess Kate, considered that his rising reputation might soon extend beyond his royal connections.
While conversing with The Sunday Times, James shared, “I don’t know if I’m recognized often on holidays. I don’t put myself in the category of being a celebrity, as I’m essentially known by default.”
“But people sometimes reach out to me on social media to say they’ve seen me with the dogs,” he added.
Elsewhere in his conversation, James, who is a dog lover, even named his memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, about his beloved cocker spaniel who died in 2023.
“I think they recognize the dogs first, to be honest,” James said, adding, “They get recognized more than I do.”
He shared that his six dogs “love going on car journeys — and there are increasingly more wonderful dog-friendly hotels in the U.K., where you feel that the dogs are being looked after better than you are.”
James told the outlet, “The dogs get their own menus and beds and everything. It’s fantastic to see hotels opening up that cater to the whole family; four-legged friends as well as two-legged ones.”
To note, James is dog dad to six dogs: Mabel, Nala, Inka, Zulu, Isla and Luna (and a dad to one human, too — son Inigo, who he shares with wife Alizée Thevenet).