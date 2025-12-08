King Harald, Queen Sonja’s nine-year love story to star in Amazon Prime drama

King Harald has graced a special occasion with his rare appearance.
On Sunday, December 7, the Norwegian Royal Family took to its official Instagram account to share an update about His Majesty’s latest engagement, during which he marked a momentous occasion.
In the post, the royals noted that the monarch attended the Episcopal consecration of Stig Lægdene in Tromsø.
Episcopal consecration is a special church ceremony where a person is officially made a bishop. During the ceremony, church leaders pray over the new bishop and place their hands on them to bless and authorize them for their new role.
It’s a very important event in many Christian traditions, marking the start of the bishop’s spiritual and leadership duties.
“Episcopal consecration in Tromsø. Stig Lægdene was consecrated as the new bishop of the Nord-Hålogaland diocese on Sunday. King Harald was present during the consecration service in Tromsø Cathedral,” the royals captioned.
They continued, “Preses Olav Fykse Tveit consecrated the new bishop to service. The King was also present at a reception in honor of Stig Lægdene following the service.”
For the special event, King Harald V donned a black trench coat layered over a crisp white shirt and black pants. He paired the ensemble with a maroon tie.
The post also featured a carousel of photos from the ceremony, featuring the king engaging with the church leaders.