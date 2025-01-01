Entertainment

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Justin Bieber divorce speculations

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married in 2018 after dating for a year

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 01, 2025

Hailey Bieber has seemingly clapped back at trolls for spreading false information regarding her marriage to Justin Bieber.

On Monday, the Rhode founder took to her Instagram stories to clear the air on ongoing divorce rumors with the Yummy hitmaker.

The mother-of-one captioned her post, "Me to all of you on the internet."

Few days ago, a TikTok user, @eyegotthyme, shared a video stating, "You're not well and it's okay."

Later, he wrote in the comments section, "I don't know who [Hailey] is beloved LOL but it must be somebody does for you to be yelling at me in all caps haha hi Hailey babe!"

Hailey's response reportedly came after another pop culture investigator, Sloan Hooks, recently shared a video predicting a possible feud between the couple.

He also claimed that the pair had spent the holiday festivities separately. 

“I'm sorry Justin and Hailey Bieber. I'm not trying to cause all this chaos,” Sloan added in his viral clip on Instagram on December 29th, 2024.

This is not the first time Hailey and Justin have faced split speculations.

On last year, Baby singer's notable absence from his wife's intimate New Year's Eve party sparked rumors of potential marital woes.

Since then, the businesswoman has been debunking the reports about her divorce. 

Justin Bieber and Hailey tied the knot in 2018. They are now parents to a son, Jack Blues Bieber, whom they welcomed in August 2024. 

