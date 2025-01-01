Sarah Ferguson leaves Prince Andrew to celebrate major event

Royal

  January 01, 2025

Sarah Ferguson seemingly ditched Prince Andrew as she marked New Year's Eve with him.

In a surprising move, the Duchess of York wished her fans a Happy New Year all the way from Austria.

Just a day after reflecting on her 2024 in an emotional video while announcing a huge "partnership" with Zoul app, Sarah has shared yet another exciting video to extend best wished to her fans.

In the video Sarah revealed that she is currently in Austria, and recorded her message in -7 degree temperature.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother while announcing her partnership noted, "As we reflect on the year gone by and the one that lies ahead, I know 2024 has been a challenging time for many."

"In my life, I was diagnosed with skin cancer and breast cancer. I’m not ashamed to say that it’s been tough. Sometimes, all of us are overwhelmed by loneliness, anxiety, or sleeplessness," she added.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband Prince Andrew seemingly celebrated his NYE in Royal Lodge, which has been a matter a dispute between him and King Charles.

