Ayeza Khan's son Rayan breaks internet with killer dance moves on 'APT'

  • January 01, 2025

All the spotlights are on Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s son Rayan!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday, January 1, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress shared a video from the New Year’s Eve that featured Khan, Taimoor, and their kids, Rayan and Hoorain flaunting their dance skills as they grooved on the viral APT. Challenge.

“Just four of us, and a thousand memories wrapped in my kid’s favorite song,” penned the actress alongside the video.

While each one from the family-of-four nailed their performances, Rayan particularly became star of the night as he aced the challenge with his killer moves, sending the fans into frenzy.

With ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ hit 2024 track APT. playing in the background, the Pakistani A-listed stars, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, joined forces with their kids Rayan and Hoorain and grooved exceptionally amazing on the song.

Being awestruck by Rayan’s performance, several celebs and fans shared their praises for Khan and Taimoor’s son.

“Rayan on fire,” praised actress Minal Khan.

A fan’s comment read, “Rayan stole the show he danced well.”

“Rayaannn's definitely the chota danishhh.. matches the same energyyy as himmm,” gushed another as they compared the father-son duo.

Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan also offered peeks into her new year celebrations via Instagram stories and posts.

