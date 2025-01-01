Akshay Oberoi eyes box office blockbuster in 2025

Trending

  by Web Desk
  January 01, 2025
American-born Indian actor Akshay Oberoi, after a successful 2024, eyes box office blockbusters in 2025 with an upcoming film with Kiara Advani and Yash.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Ghuspaithiy actor who completed 14 years as an actor this Christmas is optimistic about a successful year ahead.

2024 has been an incredible year for Hum Tum and Them star who did a blockbuster movie, Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which has changed his career dynamics in a good way.

Talking about the impact of Fighter on his career, the 40-year-old said, “The year 2024 has been spectacular. Fighter was a game-changer for me. It got me films like Toxic and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. I had multiple releases; old films of mine, which were ready, suddenly got a release due to my presence in this big film. Hence, things are finally falling into place after all these years.”

The success of Fighter helped the actor in getting big projects like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Toxic.

The Gaslight actor expressed hope that his upcoming movie, Toxic, will also perform well and win the hearts of the audience.

Sharing his experience of working with KGF fame South Indian actor Yash, he told Bollywood Hungama, “Toxic is going to be really amazing, and it’s this huge, ambitious project. Geetu Mohandas is a freaking excellent director. Yash’s thinking is bigger than anyone's. His ability to take risks and push boundaries is incredible. The action he has done is vastly different from anything done in India so far.”

The action plus adventure movie Toxic will be released in theatres on April 10, 2025.

