Elin Nordegren finds love again with former NFL star Jordan Camero

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, has found a new love of life again after a publicly messy divorce with former golf player.
According to People, the Swedish model, after getting famously married to Woods’ in 2004 and then parting ways in 2010, is now together with another athlete, former NFL player Jordan Cameron.
After playing for the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, Cameron retired in 2017 after suffering from four concussions in six seasons. The same year he started dating Nordegren.
The couple did not officially tie the knot but has been together for more than six years now. They share a blended family with children, including Nordegren's two children with ex-husband Woods, Sam and Charlie; Cameron’s son from a previous relationship, Tristan; and their three children together, Arthur, Zeta, and Freya.
Her friend told People, “Elin always wanted a big family and loved the idea of a house filled with kids. (With Cameron) she has that now, living her sweetest dream."
Cameron and Nordegren “have kept their relationship very under wraps” for a couple of years until June 2019, when she came to attend her son Charlie Woods’ flag football game and showed off her baby bump and announced that they are expecting their first child, Arthur.