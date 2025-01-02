Experience WWII from inside with overnight stay on restored USS Cobia 

Are you someone who enjoys travelling and exploring historical places? Because people who are interested in history might find it fascinating to stay overnight on a World War II-era submarine that has been fully restored.
A floating submarine, named USS Cobia which can be rented through Airbnb has space for over 16 people to stay with 65 sailors’ bunk beds throughout the submarines, as per Smithsonian Magazine.
The only room where guests cannot sleep is the captain’s quarters, but they are allowed to tour that room.
Guests can not only explore the submarine by themselves, but they are also offered a guided behind-the-scenes tour during their stay.
Since the submarine is part of a museum, guests are given special after-hours access to the museum during which they can visit the exhibits and watch maritime and submarine-related movies in the museum’s theatre.
USS Cobia was named after a large fish species found in warm seas globally.
In the past, the Wisconsin Maritime Museum allowed scout troops and youth groups to stay on the USS Cobia.
However, when the Covid-19 pandemic prevented group gatherings, the museum began offering the submarine for stays by individuals or families instead, which turned out to be very successful.
The museum is currently raising funds for a detailed inspection and maintenance of the USS Cobia, which is scheduled to happen in September at a shipyard in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.