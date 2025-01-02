Khloé Kardashian celebrates 2025 with love, laughter, and ‘blessings only’

Khloé Kardashian rang in 2025 with a heartwarming declaration of positivity, sharing a special message as she celebrated the New Year alongside her children, True and Tatum.
The Good America founder took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos with her kids son Tatum, 2, and daughter True, 6, whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson.
She began the post with a cute monochrome snap of her with her kids posing for a group selfie with them.
Khloé also dropped a colour version of the picture in the next slide that showed she donned a black top and silver necklace.
Meanwhile, True is wearing purple leopard-print pajamas and Tatum has on a brown sweater.
The Kardashians star added a festive colour in her look by wearing headband with a disco ball on it.
Tatum also donned a hat that said "Happy New Year!" and True is smiling in a photo while wearing a headband with stars and the year 2025.
In her post she also shared two snaps, wearing a 2025 headband and posing with her mom, Kris Jenner, and video clip of Kim Kardashian enjoying the festivity of New Year with them.
She captioned the post, "Happy New Year’s! Blessings only in 2025.”