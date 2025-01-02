Cole, Savannah LaBrant make huge confession about family planning

Cole and Savannah LaBrant have made a huge confession about their future family planning.
On December 30, 2024, the lovebirds shared their major decision in a video posted on TikTok.
They can be seen dancing to Bruno Mars' Bonde Do Brunão.
The caption of the post read, "When you spent the past 7 years pregnant having 5 kids and you're officially done having kids.
Cole, 28. and Savannah, 31, revealed that they're now "having the most fun" in their marriage that they've "ever had.”
Back in July 1, 2024, the romantic couple went public about their decision to stop having kids for the first time in a YouTube video.
Cole explained, "If you are thinking about having five kids, think again."
Savannah chimed in, "Five kids is a lot of kids. I didn't feel like four kids was a lot on me, and [with] five kids, I'm finally like 'Oh,' I get stressed out a little bit. This is the first time where I'm very close to saying I'm 100 percent done. I always have like a little inkling in the back of my mind whenever I say that so make makes me sad, but I think I'm done."
Cole and Savannah share five kids Everleigh Rose Soutas, Posie Rayne LaBrant, Zealand Cole LaBrant, Sunday Savannah LaBrant and Beckam Blue LaBrant.