Fiza Ali takes sharp swipe at Hira Mani, Alina Amir after Nida Yasir row 

Fiza Ali has taken a sharp swipe at Hira Mani and Alina Amir after gaining headlines for criticizing Nida Yasir.
The Morning with Fiza host spoke about the 36-year-old Pakistani television actress and the popular content creator’s viral ramp walk.
"There is a viral video on social media from Bridal Couture Week where two big celebrities walked for a designer—one was from television," the 46-year-old actress-turned-television host shared.
She continued, "And the other was from social media. During the ramp walk, the TikToker was not given sufficient space on the stage, which looked bad. I want to request stars who already have the limelight to make room for younger artists. If event managers invite TikTokers, they should give them proper respect."
"An artist becomes bigger by giving space to others. You could have given her space. I would like seniors to be helpful. I can mention Vaneeza Ahmed, who always gave me space during ramp walks. She used to hold my hand and call me to the front. I have great respect for Vaneeza for her gracious gesture," Fiza Ali concluded.
For those unaware, during BCW, while walking for designer Shoaib Ismail, Hira Mani, who was the showstopper, did not give space to Alina Amir, who had brought social media hype to the walk.
These controversial remarks of Fiza Ali came after she made indirectly accusations against Nida Yasir of playing a role in resurfacing an old video related to her divorce after she spoke in support of delivery riders.