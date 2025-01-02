Princess Kate excited to celebrate 43rd birthday with Prince William

Royal

  • January 02, 2025
Princess Kate is reportedly set to receive a huge birthday surprise from husband Prince William after battling cancer last year.

The Princess of Wales will be celebrating her 43rd birthday on January 9, 2025 after finishing her chemotherapy in September 2024.

Since the royal family has suffered a lot last year with King Charles and Kate being diagnosed with cancer, the Prince of Wale seemed “very careful” in planning a birthday bash for his loving wife.

A royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams discussed how the royal family will celebrate the future Queen’s huge milestone during a chat with GB News.

He said, “If you look at Kensington Palace and the way they handled this. They've been very careful. We have absolutely no idea the way she will celebrate her birthday. There have been meetings we know she’s participated in, but they've been very very careful firstly not to give to much notice of this, and secondly not to commit themselves to anything.”

“We know that the Waleses were due to go to Italy, anything like that must be planned months in advance and you can’t when she still has a long way to go,” the expert continued.

Notably, the Princess of Wales will make public appearance at Fire Service College on January 16 after celebrating her 43rd birthday.

