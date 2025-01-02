MrBeast announces engagement to gaming streamer Thea Booysen 

MrBeast is ready to move on the next stage of his life after conquering social media platforms.
YouTube celebrity Mr Beast, real name James "Jimmy" Donaldson, popped the question to girlfriend on Christmas Day.
Jimmy turned to his Instagram on Wednesday to share some snaps from Christmas day with a caption, "Ya boy did a thing".
In the carousal of clicks posted by MrBeast he can be seen wearing matching festive sweaters with his family and girlfriend.
The 26-year-old YouTuber asked Thea to become his wife at their home surrounded by their families.
As reported by PEOPLE, Thea’s family flew out from South Africa for Christmas, and when they were exchanging gifts MrBeast asked her close her eyes for a surprise.
"I intentionally dropped a large box to make noise before presenting the real gift-with the ring inside-to her. And then I went down on the knee and proposed," MrBeast revealed.
After Thea opened her eyes, there was no doubt what her answer would be as she accepted the ring and was "extremely excited".
The gaming streamer is quiet close with her family hence Jimmy knew the best way to proposed to her would be in an intimate family gathering surrounding with their loved ones.
He asked the romantic question with a gorgeous diamond on a rose gold band, with additional diamonds on each side.
The couple met through a mutual friend in 2022 when MrBeast was in South Africa, where the two content creator bonded over their passion for YouTube, science and learning
It is pertinent to note that the future Mr&MrsBeast are planning an island wedding "far away from just about everybody" as all their lives are in the spotlight so they want this part to be a bit more private.