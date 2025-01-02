Angelina Jolie found strength in her kids during Brad Pitt divorce battle

Angelina Jolie's children encouraged her to stand her ground during her tumultuous divorce from Brad Pitt.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Maria star “has been trying hard to be light after a dark time," adding, "The kids have grown up seeing that some people have so much power and privilege that their voices don’t matter. Their pain doesn’t count."
The source added, "They have wanted her to speak up for herself, to defend herself over these years but she reminds them to focus on changing laws over telling public stories.”
To note, the former couple met as co stars on 2005's Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and they took their romance ahead by tying the knot in 2014.
They share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.
In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce, a decision was made after their infamous private plane flight incident.
Jolie alleged that Pitt became drunk and abusive with her and the children during the private plane flight.
However, the Troy star did not face any charges from authorities after investigations and Jolie also declined to press charges.
As per the statement in 2017, the both actors “signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions.”
Notably, on December 30,Jolie and Pitt finalized their divorce after 8-years of legal battle.