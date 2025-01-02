Jeremy Renner celebrates his 'ReBirthday' on anniversary of horrific incident

Jeremy Renner marked the second anniversary of his harrowing snowplow accident with heartfelt gratitude, celebrating his "ReBirthday" and those who saved his life.
The Wind River star turned to his Instagram account on Wednesday, to reflect on the snowplow incident.
Sharing an image of Renner in a hospital bed surrounded by his medical team, he kicked off the caption, “Happy New Year blessings to you all.”
Renner continued, “Ringing in my second 'ReBirthday' today.”
“I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again,” he added.
The Avenger star noted, “Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life .”
“All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbors) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 long minutes on the icy asphalt New Years morning. I’m so sorry all the haunting images I imprinted on you all (I’ll spare you all from the meat grinding images )….” he stated.
Expressing the gratitude, he wrote, “My gratitude list is very long …. With the amount of love and prayers that flooded in from you all around the world (needing each and everyone of them), my family never leaving my side , with some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles … I stand strong again.”
He concluded, “More Open. More Loved. More Connected. And f—--- BLESSED to take my next step, to take MY NEXT BREATH. Thank you with every fiber and cell in my body. I love you ALL.”
To note, on January 1, Renner encountered an incident that led to immobility after being struck and crushed by a seven-ton snow plow at his compound near Reno.