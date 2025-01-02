Entertainment

Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun surprise fans with 'Love Me' trailer

'Love Me' features Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun's surprising love story in a post-apocalyptic world

  January 02, 2025
Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun start new year with most-awaited Love Me trailer
Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun start new year with most-awaited 'Love Me' trailer 

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun asked question about life in the trailer of their upcoming buoy-meets-satellite film Love Me.

Love Me was first announced in 2021 with Kristen revealing to EW, “It’s actually a love story between a satellite and a buoy.”

Production company Bleecker Street has finally shared the trailer of its new film, Love Me on January 1, 2025, which was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024.

The trailer begins with words, "In the not-too distant future, After the end of humanity” appearing on the screen hinting at a post-apocalyptic world.

After the words disappear, a satellite played by (Steven Yeun) could be seen revolving around earth which makes connection with buoy (Kristen Stewart), as it introduces the floating device to internet.

“What is life?” the buoy searches, which lands him on a vlog uploaded by a couple Deja and Liam, played by Kristen and Steven.

Watching multiple videos by the couple, buoy and satellite start recreating Deja and Liam’s live via animation.

“We’re becoming who we are,” Liam said as the trailer reveals several shots of their re-created lives.

Love Me storyline:

The story follows a universe where everyone's gone, a buoy (Kristen Stewart) and satellite (Steven Yuan) navigates through life with only internet as their sole guide.

Love Me trailer has received quiet positive feedback from movie enthusiasts as they flooded the comment to show their appreciation.

One comment read, “Looks like a better love story than Twilight.”

While another fan came to support Steven Yeun noting, “So glad to see Steven in amazing projects after his Emmy win. So proud of him.”

Third user wrote, “This actually looks pretty awesome, can’t wait.”

Watch the Trailer:


For the unversed, Love Me is set to hit the theatres on January 31, 2025, which marks the featuring debut of American filmmaker duo Sam and Andy Zuchero.

