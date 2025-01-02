Trending

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha share magical first sunset of 2025 in Thailand

  • by Web Desk
  • January 02, 2025
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha Kapoor kicked off 2025 with a heartwarming family moment, enjoying the first sunset of the year in Thailand alongside their extended family.

Turning to Instagram account Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir's sister shared the picturesque family portrait in a beautiful photo.

In a shared post, the Rockstar actor stood with his family, rocking a sleeveless black T-shirt and a blue cap as holding his daughter Raha in his hands.


While, the Jigra star looked ravishing in a pink tank top.

The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star captioned the post, “Memories made together last a lifetime (red heart emoji).”

She also added the hashtags: “Family holiday, New Year 2025, and Thailand diaries.”

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Alia's sister and producer Shaheen Bhatt, their mother and actor Soni Razdan, Ranbir and Riddhima's mother and actor Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima's husband and businessman Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara were also in the family portrait.

To note, the adorable family portrait came after the Bollywood couple celebrated New Year eve together.

Neetu shared a snippet of Ranbir dressed in black and smiling while running to embrace Alia as the clock struck midnight.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. 

