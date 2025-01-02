Entertainment

Justin Baldoni lawsuit against 'NYT' uncovers Blake Lively's bold move

'It Ends With Us' director Justin Baldoni accuses co-star Blake Lively for sidelining him on major event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025
Justin Baldoni lawsuit against NYT uncovers Blake Livelys bold move
Justin Baldoni lawsuit against 'NYT' uncovers Blake Lively's bold move

The never-ending details of Blake Lively - Justin Baldoni cases continue to shock their fans.

Justin in his $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times over Blake Lively article revealed that the 37-year-old actress banned him and his Wayfarer team from attending the premiere of It Ends With Us, in August 2024.

As per the actor, Blake allegedly refused to grant Justin permission to attend the premiere to “undermine” his work as the director, executive producer and lead of It Ends With US.

The documents further revealed that "Only after significant pressure did she reluctantly agree to allow Baldoni and the Wayfarer team to attend, but under humiliating conditions." 

In addition to this, Wayfarer team, Justin and producer were separated from the main cast during the premiere and their families were also excluded from the after-party.

"Not only had Lively stolen the Film, but she also robbed Baldoni and his team of any genuine opportunity to celebrate their hard work," the filing revealed.

Blake Lively legal team earlier shared with Page Six that Justin’s lawsuit against The New York Times does not change any of the claims the actress made against the director.

Justin also named Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds in the lawsuit,noting, "Baldoni and [Wayfarer Studios] grew increasingly fearful of what Lively and Reynolds were capable of."

The Five Feet Apart director also accused the Deadpool actor for pressuring his agent to drop him, which Justin’s former agency, WME denied, noting “This is not true.”

For the unversed, Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against NYT was a direct response to one of their article "We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine" which contained details of Blake’s legal filing against her co-star.

Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals

Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo

John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo
Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike

Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike
Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey

Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey
John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo
John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo
Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey
Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey
'Squid Game' season 3: Netflix drops first teaser, release date, new cast
'Squid Game' season 3: Netflix drops first teaser, release date, new cast
Victoria Beckham, David share surprising message after New Year celebration
Victoria Beckham, David share surprising message after New Year celebration
Justin Bieber showers love on Hailey after she claps back at divorce rumours
Justin Bieber showers love on Hailey after she claps back at divorce rumours
Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Squid Game’ season 3? Netflix breaks silence
Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Squid Game’ season 3? Netflix breaks silence
Kanye West alleged role in Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s relationship REVEALED
Kanye West alleged role in Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s relationship REVEALED
Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun surprise fans with 'Love Me' trailer
Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun surprise fans with 'Love Me' trailer
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco delay wedding plans until they sign ‘prenup’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco delay wedding plans until they sign ‘prenup’
Jeremy Renner celebrates his 'ReBirthday' on anniversary of horrific incident
Jeremy Renner celebrates his 'ReBirthday' on anniversary of horrific incident
Angelina Jolie found strength in her kids during Brad Pitt divorce battle
Angelina Jolie found strength in her kids during Brad Pitt divorce battle
MrBeast announces engagement to gaming streamer Thea Booysen
MrBeast announces engagement to gaming streamer Thea Booysen