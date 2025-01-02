Justin Baldoni lawsuit against 'NYT' uncovers Blake Lively's bold move

The never-ending details of Blake Lively - Justin Baldoni cases continue to shock their fans.
Justin in his $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times over Blake Lively article revealed that the 37-year-old actress banned him and his Wayfarer team from attending the premiere of It Ends With Us, in August 2024.
As per the actor, Blake allegedly refused to grant Justin permission to attend the premiere to “undermine” his work as the director, executive producer and lead of It Ends With US.
The documents further revealed that "Only after significant pressure did she reluctantly agree to allow Baldoni and the Wayfarer team to attend, but under humiliating conditions."
In addition to this, Wayfarer team, Justin and producer were separated from the main cast during the premiere and their families were also excluded from the after-party.
"Not only had Lively stolen the Film, but she also robbed Baldoni and his team of any genuine opportunity to celebrate their hard work," the filing revealed.
Blake Lively legal team earlier shared with Page Six that Justin’s lawsuit against The New York Times does not change any of the claims the actress made against the director.
Justin also named Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds in the lawsuit,noting, "Baldoni and [Wayfarer Studios] grew increasingly fearful of what Lively and Reynolds were capable of."
The Five Feet Apart director also accused the Deadpool actor for pressuring his agent to drop him, which Justin’s former agency, WME denied, noting “This is not true.”
For the unversed, Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against NYT was a direct response to one of their article "We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine" which contained details of Blake’s legal filing against her co-star.