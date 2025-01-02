Justin Bieber showers love on Hailey after she claps back at divorce rumours

Entertainment

  Web Desk
  January 02, 2025
Justin Bieber has stepped forward to shower love on his wife following Hailey Bieber posted reaction over their divorce speculations.

Taking to her Instagram account story section on Wednesday, the Peaches crooner shared a sultry snap of his wife the Rhode founder, who donned a NYE-themed outfit.

Justin admired her incredible post-baby bikini body, as he wrote the caption, “Um. Goin anywhere with u bb.”

Before gushing over his wife, Justin shared a cryptic post seemingly hinting at his return to music.

The post read, “How much longer will you let hesitation stand between you and the life he has planned for you in 2025?”

Notably the post came after the model took to her Instagram account to respond on ongoing divorce rumors with the Baby hitmaker.

Hailey captioned her post, "Me to all of you on the internet."

Her response came after a TikTok user, @eyegotthyme, shared a video stating, "You're not well and it's okay."

He wrote in the comments section, "I don't know who [Hailey] is beloved LOL but it must be somebody does for you to be yelling at me in all caps haha hi Hailey babe!"

For the unversed, Justin Bieber and Hailey married in 2018 and they welcomed a son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. 

