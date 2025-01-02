Entertainment

'Squid Game' season 3: Netflix drops first teaser, release date, new cast

Netflix makes huge announcement about Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Squid Game' season 3 debut rumours

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025


Good news for Squid Game fans, season 3 is releasing soon!

On January 2, 2025, Netflix released the first teaser of the popular Korean show and introduced a new cast member.

Apparently a new giant robot, Chul-su, will make a debut in the upcoming season.

Taking to Instagram, the media giant released the first look and captioned the post, “Everyone say hi to chul-su Season 3 coming in 2025 #SquidGame2 #SquidGame.”

The director, writer and executive producer of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, shared some interesting details about the new season during a chat with Variety.

He shared, "If you watch that clip, it's going to give you a slight hint as to where Season 3 might take you. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.”

Moreover, Hwang also revealed that Squid Game season 3 will feature “VIPs.”

"You will get to see the VIPs in the third season. They’re coming. They're on the way. Their chopper is flying over the island now,” the writer noted.

Notably, Squid Game season 3 will release in 2025.

