Meghan Markle sparks divorce rumours with major flaw in Instagram return

Meghan Markle supporters called out a major misstep in a recent Instagram video that appeared to suggest she and Prince Harry were divorced.
The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram on January 01, to mark her solo return on the social media platform.
According to Mirror, the Suit alum returned with a simple handle, 'Meghan,' and one singular post: a video reel.
The shared video was captured by Meghan on New Year's Day which was seemingly filmed by husband Prince Harry.
In a shared video,Meghan was sprinting down the beach before she crouched down to inscribe '2025' in the damp sand.
Soon after the video went viral, the netizens took to the social media to share their speculation on their relationship status.
One royal fan page noticed, "Meghan’s Instagram has already had an update, changing her name in the profile from “Meghan” to “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.”
The user continued, “"Hopefully we will see another update, as she left out the “The” in her title. No “The” before Duchess of Sussex means she is a divorcee."
Another highlighted how Prince Andrew's ex-wife goes by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, mentioning "Meghan’s title is’“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.’ She has ‘The’ as she is the spouse of the current title holder. Sarah has no ‘The’ as a divorcee."
Notably, it all came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended many events as the reports suggested that the couple had parted ways on their professional endures.
But Prince Harry also addressed the rumours by simply laughing it off.