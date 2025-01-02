Royal

Meghan Markle follow Kate Middleton's lead to make bold move

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle made surprising return to Instagram after 5 years of leaving the UK

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025

Meghan Markle has seemingly taken inspiration from Kate Middleton before taking a bold step.

The Duchess of Sussex sent the internet into a meltdown with her shocking return to the social networking site, Instagram on first day of 2025 with a powerful video.

In the surprise video, Meghan was seen hopping with joy at the beach in a chic white outfit.

She then bents down and write, "2025" with her finger before running away while giggling at the camera.

Her debut video, which has garnered 4 million views as of now seems to be a reflection of Princess Kate's heartfelt video message in September last year, in which she announced about completing her cancer treatment.

Analysing Meghan's powerful social media comeback, a body language expert Judi James noted that, "this is a view of Meghan that appears to be symbolic of freedom."

She further added, "Her dilemma might have been that a lack of direct communication can lead to speculation and rumor, while some direct chats will allow her to control the narrative again."

Reflecting on how Meghan subtly followed in Princess Kate's footsteps for this new approach, Judi explained, "Catherine's stunning video with William and their children might have been the toe-dip in the water that proved it is possible to be royal and to share or reveal your emotions in a way you might not be able to do in public life."

To note, Meghan Markle has not been on any social platform since her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

