Entertainment

John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo

American actor John Travolta was married to late actress Kelly Preston for 30 years, who died in 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025
John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo
John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo

John Travolta kicked off New Year with a heartwarming wish for fans.

The Grease actor turned to Instagram on January 1 to share picture of himself with daughter Ella, 24, and son Ben,14.

“Happy new year from the Travolta family” the photo was captioned.

In the adorable picture, the family-of-three could be seeing enjoying standing in what appeared to be their front-yard, which was fully covered with snow.

To beat the winter chills, Ella and John opted for warm outfits, whereas Ben rocked a simple blue t-shirt.

John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo

Soon after Travolta shared the photo his ardent fans flooded the comment section with New Year wishes.

One fan wrote, “Beautiful family your children are blessed to have such a loving father (red heart).”

Another fan gushing over the family, noted, “A very Happy and healthy New year to you and your beautiful family John, your face shows how proud you are and the love you have for your gorgeous family! Sending so much love to you from the UK, love you John! Xx.”

John Travolta is known as a family man among his fans as he frequently posts about his kids and late wife, Kelly Preston.

The Hairspray actor lost his wife Kelly after 30 years of marriage to breast cancer on July 12, 2020.

Ella and Ben also spent Christmas with their father, as the 24-year-old musician turned to her social media to share some festive clicks of how the day was for Travolta family.

For the unversed, John Travolta and Kelly Preston also had another son named, Jett who they lost in 2009 to seizure.

Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals

Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo

John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo
Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike

Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike
Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey

Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey
Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey
Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey
Justin Baldoni lawsuit against 'NYT' uncovers Blake Lively's bold move
Justin Baldoni lawsuit against 'NYT' uncovers Blake Lively's bold move
'Squid Game' season 3: Netflix drops first teaser, release date, new cast
'Squid Game' season 3: Netflix drops first teaser, release date, new cast
Victoria Beckham, David share surprising message after New Year celebration
Victoria Beckham, David share surprising message after New Year celebration
Justin Bieber showers love on Hailey after she claps back at divorce rumours
Justin Bieber showers love on Hailey after she claps back at divorce rumours
Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Squid Game’ season 3? Netflix breaks silence
Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Squid Game’ season 3? Netflix breaks silence
Kanye West alleged role in Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s relationship REVEALED
Kanye West alleged role in Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s relationship REVEALED
Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun surprise fans with 'Love Me' trailer
Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun surprise fans with 'Love Me' trailer
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco delay wedding plans until they sign ‘prenup’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco delay wedding plans until they sign ‘prenup’
Jeremy Renner celebrates his 'ReBirthday' on anniversary of horrific incident
Jeremy Renner celebrates his 'ReBirthday' on anniversary of horrific incident
Angelina Jolie found strength in her kids during Brad Pitt divorce battle
Angelina Jolie found strength in her kids during Brad Pitt divorce battle
MrBeast announces engagement to gaming streamer Thea Booysen
MrBeast announces engagement to gaming streamer Thea Booysen