John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo

John Travolta kicked off New Year with a heartwarming wish for fans.
The Grease actor turned to Instagram on January 1 to share picture of himself with daughter Ella, 24, and son Ben,14.
“Happy new year from the Travolta family” the photo was captioned.
In the adorable picture, the family-of-three could be seeing enjoying standing in what appeared to be their front-yard, which was fully covered with snow.
To beat the winter chills, Ella and John opted for warm outfits, whereas Ben rocked a simple blue t-shirt.
Soon after Travolta shared the photo his ardent fans flooded the comment section with New Year wishes.
One fan wrote, “Beautiful family your children are blessed to have such a loving father (red heart).”
Another fan gushing over the family, noted, “A very Happy and healthy New year to you and your beautiful family John, your face shows how proud you are and the love you have for your gorgeous family! Sending so much love to you from the UK, love you John! Xx.”
John Travolta is known as a family man among his fans as he frequently posts about his kids and late wife, Kelly Preston.
The Hairspray actor lost his wife Kelly after 30 years of marriage to breast cancer on July 12, 2020.
Ella and Ben also spent Christmas with their father, as the 24-year-old musician turned to her social media to share some festive clicks of how the day was for Travolta family.
For the unversed, John Travolta and Kelly Preston also had another son named, Jett who they lost in 2009 to seizure.