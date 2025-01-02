Health

Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals

National Health Service aims to diagnose 75% of cancer at one and two stages by 2028

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025
Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals

Early diagnosis of cancer increases the survival hope of the patients, and the world is slowly accepting this fact.

According to BBC, the National Health Service (NHS) figures have revealed that the number of patients diagnosed with cancer at an early stage has risen to the highest record level.

The data for the 13 most common cancers showed that between September 2023 and October 2024, 58.7% of the cancers were diagnosed at stages one and two, which was 2.7% higher than the pre-pandemic period and highest since more than a decade.

NHS England asserted that the combination of public awareness campaigns and new screening methods has contributed to achieving a new milestone.

Meanwhile, despite the progress, England is struggling to achieve its goal of diagnosing 75% of cancer at stages one and two by 2028.

Dame Cally Palmer, NHS England's national cancer director, accepted that they still have “much more to do.”

She said, “Lives are saved when cancers are caught early, and following a major drive on early detection in recent years, it's really encouraging to see more people than ever are now being diagnosed at an earlier stage."

Palmer noted that the initiative, like the mobile screening program for lung and liver cancers, has also played a significant role in making a difference.

Notably, the NHS is also lacking cancer treatment on time, as nearly one-third of the cancer patients in England have to wait more than 62 days for treatment after urgent referral.

Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals

Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo

John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo
Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike

Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike
Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey

Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey
Lung cancer can affect non-smokers too: Hidden signs you need to know
Lung cancer can affect non-smokers too: Hidden signs you need to know
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting
U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year
U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year
World Health Organization asks china to share COVID data
World Health Organization asks china to share COVID data
Each cigarette could steal 20 minutes from your life, study
Each cigarette could steal 20 minutes from your life, study
Top worries of 2024 revealed in end-of-year polls: Find out
Top worries of 2024 revealed in end-of-year polls: Find out
Bird flu pandemic: CDC shares disturbing update about potential outbreak
Bird flu pandemic: CDC shares disturbing update about potential outbreak
South Wales hospitals issue mask mandate amid severe flu spike
South Wales hospitals issue mask mandate amid severe flu spike
Systane eye drops may cause blindness, FDA warns
Systane eye drops may cause blindness, FDA warns
Scientists discover method to transform cancer cells back to healthy state
Scientists discover method to transform cancer cells back to healthy state
Surge in demand for weight-loss drugs sparks price wars among pharmacies
Surge in demand for weight-loss drugs sparks price wars among pharmacies
Late eating linked to higher blood sugar levels, study
Late eating linked to higher blood sugar levels, study