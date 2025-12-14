Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Lando Norris reveals his ‘love’ for racing against Lewis Hamilton after F1 title

McLaren's Norris becomes Formula One world champion for first time after topping 2025 season

  • By Bushra Saleem
Lando Norris reveals his ‘love’ for racing against Lewis Hamilton after F1 title
Lando Norris reveals his ‘love’ for racing against Lewis Hamilton after F1 title

Newly-crowned F1 world champion Lando Norris has admitted he would “love” to race more against Lewis Hamilton.

According to Crash, Norris clinched his maiden F1 world championship by finishing third at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, having pipped Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to the 2025 crown by just two points.

The McLaren driver has become the 11th Briton to be crowned F1 world champion but is hoping to battle seven-time world champion Hamilton more in 2026.

Hamilton endured a miserable debut season with Ferrari, who were winless in 2025 as the 40-year-old Briton failed to finish on a grand prix podium for the first time in his illustrious F1 career.

But Norris has tipped Hamilton to bounce back next season.

Norris told Sky Sports, “We've had a good amount of battles already. I would love to race a bit more with Lewis. Obviously, Ferrari struggled a lot more this year than I think everyone was expecting. Lewis has proved himself to be probably the best of all time. Everyone knows if anyone can bounce back from difficult years, it's Mr Hamilton, and I would love to race against him more.”

“It's always a privilege that I get to race against someone that is the best in the world. You have got a good amount of those guys. You have Fernando [Alonso], Lewis, Max. There's a lot of us that want to climb in the footsteps of these other guys. George and Oscar are two of those and there's so many guys on the grid,” he added.

Norris is aware F1’s rules reset has the potential to shake-up the pecking order and could knock McLaren off their perch, but he feels ready to fight to defend his world championship regardless of the competition.

Arne Slot hints at end of Mohammed Salah saga after Brighton win

Arne Slot hints at end of Mohammed Salah saga after Brighton win
John Cena suffers emotional loss in final WWE match, sparks reaction

John Cena suffers emotional loss in final WWE match, sparks reaction
Mikel Arteta blasts Arsenal's 'unacceptable' display in late win over Wolves

Mikel Arteta blasts Arsenal's 'unacceptable' display in late win over Wolves
Mohamed Salah makes spectacular return as Liverpool beat Brighton

Mohamed Salah makes spectacular return as Liverpool beat Brighton
Lionel Messi’s MLS Cup victory breaks viewership records across all platforms

Lionel Messi’s MLS Cup victory breaks viewership records across all platforms
Angel Reese drops big hint about her future in WNBA

Angel Reese drops big hint about her future in WNBA
Lionel Messi’s India tour turns chaotic as frustrated fans damage stadium property

Lionel Messi’s India tour turns chaotic as frustrated fans damage stadium property
Ronaldo gets ‘role’ in Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel post sparks excitement

Ronaldo gets ‘role’ in Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel post sparks excitement
Oscar Piastri ‘proud’ of 2025 F1 season despite title heartbreak

Oscar Piastri ‘proud’ of 2025 F1 season despite title heartbreak
Norris celebrates F1 win with girlfriend Magui after receiving trophy

Norris celebrates F1 win with girlfriend Magui after receiving trophy
Anthony Joshua predicts quick knockout of Jake Paul ahead of fight

Anthony Joshua predicts quick knockout of Jake Paul ahead of fight

Formula 1 secures new Concorde Agreement with updated financial, technical terms

Formula 1 secures new Concorde Agreement with updated financial, technical terms

Latest News

Andrew finally receives good news as Met Police share latest update

Andrew finally receives good news as Met Police share latest update
Lando Norris reveals his ‘love’ for racing against Lewis Hamilton after F1 title

Lando Norris reveals his ‘love’ for racing against Lewis Hamilton after F1 title
Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness

Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness