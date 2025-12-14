Newly-crowned F1 world champion Lando Norris has admitted he would “love” to race more against Lewis Hamilton.
According to Crash, Norris clinched his maiden F1 world championship by finishing third at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, having pipped Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to the 2025 crown by just two points.
The McLaren driver has become the 11th Briton to be crowned F1 world champion but is hoping to battle seven-time world champion Hamilton more in 2026.
Hamilton endured a miserable debut season with Ferrari, who were winless in 2025 as the 40-year-old Briton failed to finish on a grand prix podium for the first time in his illustrious F1 career.
But Norris has tipped Hamilton to bounce back next season.
Norris told Sky Sports, “We've had a good amount of battles already. I would love to race a bit more with Lewis. Obviously, Ferrari struggled a lot more this year than I think everyone was expecting. Lewis has proved himself to be probably the best of all time. Everyone knows if anyone can bounce back from difficult years, it's Mr Hamilton, and I would love to race against him more.”
“It's always a privilege that I get to race against someone that is the best in the world. You have got a good amount of those guys. You have Fernando [Alonso], Lewis, Max. There's a lot of us that want to climb in the footsteps of these other guys. George and Oscar are two of those and there's so many guys on the grid,” he added.
Norris is aware F1’s rules reset has the potential to shake-up the pecking order and could knock McLaren off their perch, but he feels ready to fight to defend his world championship regardless of the competition.