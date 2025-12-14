UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has praised King Charles “powerful message” on cancer awareness as the Monarch shares positive health update.
According to GB News, Starmer said he is "glad" that King Charles's cancer treatment will be scaled back in the New Year.
The King shared the encouraging news in a video message broadcast on Channel 4 as part of a special Stand Up To Cancer UK broadcast.
Taking to social media, the Prime Minister wrote, "A powerful message from His Majesty The King. I know I speak for the entire country when I say how glad I am that his cancer treatment will be reduced in the new year. Early cancer screening saves lives."
The King said it "troubles me deeply" that millions of people across the UK miss the opportunity for early cancer diagnosis.
The monarch urged the public to take up routine screening in a heartfelt plea.
Charles asked viewers during the festive season to hold in their "hearts, and your minds and prayers" the hundreds of thousands of people diagnosed with cancer each year.
The King's cancer diagnosis was announced on February 6, 2024, and he postponed all public-facing engagements for almost three months.
In November, Charles spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer, not prostate cancer, was discovered. His form of cancer has not been disclosed on the advice of experts so he can engage with all cancer patients, and it is not known how long he will require treatment.