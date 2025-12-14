World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomes positive cancer progress of King Charles

  • By Bushra Saleem
Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness
Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has praised King Charles “powerful message” on cancer awareness as the Monarch shares positive health update.

According to GB News, Starmer said he is "glad" that King Charles's cancer treatment will be scaled back in the New Year.

The King shared the encouraging news in a video message broadcast on Channel 4 as part of a special Stand Up To Cancer UK broadcast.

Taking to social media, the Prime Minister wrote, "A powerful message from His Majesty The King. I know I speak for the entire country when I say how glad I am that his cancer treatment will be reduced in the new year. Early cancer screening saves lives."

The King said it "troubles me deeply" that millions of people across the UK miss the opportunity for early cancer diagnosis.

The monarch urged the public to take up routine screening in a heartfelt plea.

Charles asked viewers during the festive season to hold in their "hearts, and your minds and prayers" the hundreds of thousands of people diagnosed with cancer each year.

The King's cancer diagnosis was announced on February 6, 2024, and he postponed all public-facing engagements for almost three months.

In November, Charles spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer, not prostate cancer, was discovered. His form of cancer has not been disclosed on the advice of experts so he can engage with all cancer patients, and it is not known how long he will require treatment.

Belgian woman's phone found 2 years after disappearance in Tasmania

Belgian woman's phone found 2 years after disappearance in Tasmania
Belarus frees Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski and other 122 prisoners

Belarus frees Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski and other 122 prisoners
Brown University shooting: 2 students killed, 9 injured, suspect at large

Brown University shooting: 2 students killed, 9 injured, suspect at large
Zoe Ball bids farewell as Emma Willis joins BBC Radio 2

Zoe Ball bids farewell as Emma Willis joins BBC Radio 2
Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage

Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage
Nelson house fire and garden explosion claim two lives

Nelson house fire and garden explosion claim two lives
Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer

Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer
Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026

Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026
Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD
UK braces for 'danger to life' weather as met office issues heavy rain warning

UK braces for 'danger to life' weather as met office issues heavy rain warning
Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident

Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident
Epstein new estate photos spark controversy, Trump calls it ‘no big deal’

Epstein new estate photos spark controversy, Trump calls it ‘no big deal’

Latest News

Andrew finally receives good news as Met Police share latest update

Andrew finally receives good news as Met Police share latest update
Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness

Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness
Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident

Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident