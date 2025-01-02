Entertainment

Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore's friendship put to 'test' at Oscars 2025

Nicole Kidman and Demi Moore are standing head-to-head against each other in the Best Actress category

This year’s Oscars will get a whole lot more interesting, as Hollywood's two biggest actresses and best friends, Nicole Kidman and Demi Moore, are standing head-to-head against each other in the Best Actress category.

According to sources, the two actresses, who have been close friends for over three decades, are both eager to take home the prestigious trophy.

“Demi and Nicole have been friends for more than thirty years, and an awkward awards season isn’t going to erase their history together,” an insider told InTouch. 

They went on to share, “but they both took huge risks on their respective contending movies this year – Nicole’s Babygirl and Demi’s The Substance, and they both want to see those risks pay off.”

Moore has already received a Critics' Choice Awards nomination for Best Actress while her film also took home the Best Picture award, but Kidman was snubbed for a nomination.

“They’re not competing directly at the Golden Globes but the Oscars are going to be whole different story," the source said.

They further added, “It’s going to be a test of this friendship. Demi wants to win, she has tons of support in the community and among fans online, and she’s playing everything very cool. She has the edge, without a doubt.”

“But it remains to be seen just how hard she and Nicole go against each other when there’s a Best Actress trophy at stake," the insider concluded.

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

