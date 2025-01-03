Royal

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle at her own game?

The Duchess of Sussex recently made a surprise return to Instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025


Meghan Markle have garnered huge response from the public on her surprise Instagram return, but she still has a long way to beat Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex marked her return to the social networking website after five years of leaving the UK with husband Prince Harry.

Reflecting on her time in the Royal Family from 2018 to 2020, Meghan and Harry tried to give off the expression that Princess Kate was not as opened to Meghan as she should be.

Even in Harry's controversial memoir, Spare, released in 2023, the Duke of Sussex mentioned instances where he seemingly tried to portray princess Kate in a negative light.

In her Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the duchess of Sussex revealed that Kate was uncomfortable when Meghan offered her a hug during her first interaction with the Princess of Wales.

The mum-of-two revealed, "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits".

Later in his Memoir, Harry noted, “Meg asked to borrow Kate’s lip gloss. An American thing. Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help.”

“Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced. Small clash of styles, maybe,” he added.

Kate Middleton who was portrayed as someone who doesn't really opened up to anyone easily, and comes off as a reserved person proved everyone wrong with her bold move last year.

The future queen sent the internet into a meltdown with her emotional and cinematic video announcement, in which she could be seen more opened and relaxed and the video has garnered 35.1 million views as of now.

In comparison to Kate's video, Meghan Markle's new video, in which she appeared to be a free soul, enjoying by the beach giggling and laughing has managed to get 6 million views so far.

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle at her own game?

Meghan Markle marked her Instagram comeback on first day of 2025.

Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date

Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date
Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit

Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit
New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far

New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far
‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward

‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward
Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date
Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date
Prince William receives surprising title after Meghan Markle’s comeback
Prince William receives surprising title after Meghan Markle’s comeback
Meghan Markle sends strong message to King Charles in new move
Meghan Markle sends strong message to King Charles in new move
Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of her Netflix show 'With love, Meghan’
Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of her Netflix show 'With love, Meghan’
King Charles to 'shock' Royal Family with major announcement
King Charles to 'shock' Royal Family with major announcement
Meghan Markle follows Kate Middleton's lead to make bold move
Meghan Markle follows Kate Middleton's lead to make bold move
King Frederik, Queen Mary host first new year's gala dinner as reigning monarchs
King Frederik, Queen Mary host first new year's gala dinner as reigning monarchs
Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike
Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike
Meghan Markle sparks divorce rumours with major flaw in Instagram return
Meghan Markle sparks divorce rumours with major flaw in Instagram return
Kate Middleton receives bad news after Meghan Markle's Instagram comeback
Kate Middleton receives bad news after Meghan Markle's Instagram comeback
Zara Tindall, Mike make first public appearance with kids after Christmas
Zara Tindall, Mike make first public appearance with kids after Christmas
Princess Charlene makes impactful speech alongside Prince Albert
Princess Charlene makes impactful speech alongside Prince Albert