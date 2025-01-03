Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle at her own game?

Meghan Markle have garnered huge response from the public on her surprise Instagram return, but she still has a long way to beat Kate Middleton.
The Duchess of Sussex marked her return to the social networking website after five years of leaving the UK with husband Prince Harry.
Reflecting on her time in the Royal Family from 2018 to 2020, Meghan and Harry tried to give off the expression that Princess Kate was not as opened to Meghan as she should be.
Even in Harry's controversial memoir, Spare, released in 2023, the Duke of Sussex mentioned instances where he seemingly tried to portray princess Kate in a negative light.
In her Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the duchess of Sussex revealed that Kate was uncomfortable when Meghan offered her a hug during her first interaction with the Princess of Wales.
The mum-of-two revealed, "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits".
Later in his Memoir, Harry noted, “Meg asked to borrow Kate’s lip gloss. An American thing. Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help.”
“Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced. Small clash of styles, maybe,” he added.
Kate Middleton who was portrayed as someone who doesn't really opened up to anyone easily, and comes off as a reserved person proved everyone wrong with her bold move last year.
The future queen sent the internet into a meltdown with her emotional and cinematic video announcement, in which she could be seen more opened and relaxed and the video has garnered 35.1 million views as of now.
In comparison to Kate's video, Meghan Markle's new video, in which she appeared to be a free soul, enjoying by the beach giggling and laughing has managed to get 6 million views so far.
Meghan Markle marked her Instagram comeback on first day of 2025.