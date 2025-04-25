Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘honour’ soldiers on ANZAC Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated the ANZAC Day by releasing a special message.
On April 25, the Prince and Princess of Wales honored Australian and New Zealand servicemen for their sacrifices.
The royal couple took to Instagram Stories and issued a joint statement.
They penned, “On ANZAC Day, we honour the courage, sacrifice and spirit of the Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women, past and present, who have served our nations with pride. Lest We Forget.”
This statement comes after William returned to his royal duties after a short family break.
He was spotted at the Mentivity House on the Aylesbury Estate near Elephant on April 24, 2025.
While reflecting on the royal engagement, he stated, “Great to be at Mentivity House in South London and to see how it provides a safe and inspiring space for young people.”
Kate Middleton, Prince William upcoming plans:
Princess Kate and Prince William are set to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at key event.
According to the Buckingham Palace recent announcement, Charles and Camilla will lead the celebrations of Victory in Europe Day’s milestone 80th anniversary.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will join the couple along with other members of the royal family.
Notably, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke of Kent are set to attend the event.