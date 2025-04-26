Who will Prince William sit next to at Pope Francis’ funeral?

The Prince of Wales will attend the funeral of Pope Francis on behalf of his father, King Charles

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 26, 2025
Who will Prince William sit next to at Pope Francis’ funeral?

Prince William is set to attend Pope Francis’ funeral alongside a notable foreign royal.

On Saturday, the Prince of Wales will attend the funeral of Pope Francis on behalf of his father, King Charles.

The official announcement unveiled the seating arrangement for the late pope’s funeral on Friday, highlighting which royal will be seated alongside the Prince of Wales.

As per the list, the future king of Britain is currently not a monarch of the United Kingdom so he is further down the "order of precedence.”

It means that he wouldn't be sitting with royals like Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia or Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.

Prince William due to sit with Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, who will be joined by his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, representing Norway.

Notably, it is not confirmed why King Harald of Norway won't mark his attendance.

Earlier this week, his wife, Queen Sonja, was airlifted to hospital after she faced "breathing difficulties".

Prince William won’t be the sole representative from the United Kingdom, as he will be joined by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Victoria,.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, UK Ambassador to the Vatican Chris Trott, and Sir Keir’s foreign affairs private secretary, Alisa Terry will also mark the attendance.

Pope Francis death:

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, after being hospitalized with double pneumonia and a complex lung infection.

Pope Francis' funeral: Michelle O'Neill confirms attendance alongside global leaders

Pope Francis' funeral: Michelle O'Neill confirms attendance alongside global leaders
Perplexity set to monitor user data to sell hyper-personalised ads

Perplexity set to monitor user data to sell hyper-personalised ads
Hannah Dugan arrested for obstructing justice in shocking courtroom twist

Hannah Dugan arrested for obstructing justice in shocking courtroom twist
Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart

Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart
King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne for performing key duty
King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne for performing key duty
King Frederik ends Japan tour with imperial meeting
King Frederik ends Japan tour with imperial meeting
Duchess Sophie pays tribute to daughter Lady Louise at Abbey service
Duchess Sophie pays tribute to daughter Lady Louise at Abbey service
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘honour’ soldiers on ANZAC Day
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘honour’ soldiers on ANZAC Day
Prince Harry strongly condemns tech giants’ ‘wrong’ policy in new statement
Prince Harry strongly condemns tech giants’ ‘wrong’ policy in new statement
King Charles shares rare glimpses of Duchess Sophie from Anzac Day Service
King Charles shares rare glimpses of Duchess Sophie from Anzac Day Service
King Frederik lays wreath in Hiroshima to mark 80th anniversary of A-bombing
King Frederik lays wreath in Hiroshima to mark 80th anniversary of A-bombing
Prince William, Kate to join Charles, Camilla at VE Day after Easter snub
Prince William, Kate to join Charles, Camilla at VE Day after Easter snub
Queen Mary delivers impactful message at key conference on Domestic Violence
Queen Mary delivers impactful message at key conference on Domestic Violence
Princess Anne gets real about Queen Camilla’s role in King Charles life
Princess Anne gets real about Queen Camilla’s role in King Charles life
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles at Anzac Day annual service in London
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles at Anzac Day annual service in London
Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations
Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations