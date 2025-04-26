Who will Prince William sit next to at Pope Francis’ funeral?

Prince William is set to attend Pope Francis’ funeral alongside a notable foreign royal.
On Saturday, the Prince of Wales will attend the funeral of Pope Francis on behalf of his father, King Charles.
The official announcement unveiled the seating arrangement for the late pope’s funeral on Friday, highlighting which royal will be seated alongside the Prince of Wales.
As per the list, the future king of Britain is currently not a monarch of the United Kingdom so he is further down the "order of precedence.”
It means that he wouldn't be sitting with royals like Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia or Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.
Prince William due to sit with Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, who will be joined by his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, representing Norway.
Notably, it is not confirmed why King Harald of Norway won't mark his attendance.
Earlier this week, his wife, Queen Sonja, was airlifted to hospital after she faced "breathing difficulties".
Prince William won’t be the sole representative from the United Kingdom, as he will be joined by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Victoria,.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy, UK Ambassador to the Vatican Chris Trott, and Sir Keir’s foreign affairs private secretary, Alisa Terry will also mark the attendance.
Pope Francis death:
Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, after being hospitalized with double pneumonia and a complex lung infection.