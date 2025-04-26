Gwyneth Paltrow makes new bombshell claims about Meghan Markle feud rumours

  April 26, 2025
Gwyneth Paltrow has finally broke silence on ongoing Meghan Markle feud rumours.

On April 24, the Hollywood star, 52, appeared on The World’s First podcast with Erin and Sara Foster. During the discussion, she got candid about the rumours including the Duchess of Sussex, 43.

Gwyneth made a bombshell claim, "You know what I won’t be at this point in my life? I won’t be a pawn in some drummed-up, triangulation of women feud for your f------ clickbait. Leave us out of it. Don’t do that. I will not stand for that."

She explained, "I wish Meghan nothing but the best. Like, it’s so great what she’s doing. I’m proud of her,” adding, "every woman deserves to go into anything they want to do."

Last month, Meghan launched her lifestyle brand, As ever, which sold out in under an hour. Fans started speculating that she might be competing with Gwyneth’s brand Goop.

Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow on their rumours feud:

Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow had previously addressed their rumour feud in a video.

On March 26, the duo appeared in an Instagram video.

A fan asked Gwyneth, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"

She responded, “I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever,” before asking Meghan, "Do you understand this?"

The Duchess of Sussex also turned down the feud speculation.

