King Charles shares rare glimpses of Duchess Sophie from Anzac Day Service

The British monarch dropped exclusive photos of Duchess Sophie's recent visit to Anzac Day Dawn Service

  • April 25, 2025
King Charles shared exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses of Duchess Sophie’s recent visit to the Australian War Memorial to mark the 110th anniversary of Anzac Day.

On behalf of His Majesty, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended a Dawn Service at Hyde Park Corner in London on Friday, April 25.

The official page of The British Royal Family took to its Instagram handle on the same day to release the unseen photos of the duchess from her recent royal engagement.

"We remember all the Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in conflicts around the world, on this 110th anniversary of Anzac Day," the caption reads.

They wrote, "This morning, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a Dawn Service at Hyde Park Corner in London to mark the anniversary and commemorate the Fallen."

In the viral snapshots, the mom-of-two was seen paying homage to the late Australian and New Zealanders who tragically lost their lives during World War I in 1918.

During her appearance, Prince Andrew's wife was seen somber and emotional, as she was photographed wiping away her tears during the commemoration.

As reported by GB News, Duchess Sophie visited several Anzac Day commemorations in London on Friday, organized by the Australian and New Zealand High Commissions.

Why King Charles did not attend Anzac Day Dawn Service in London 

However, King Charles was unable to attend any of the ceremonies due to his other Royal commitments. 

