King Frederik ends Japan tour with imperial meeting

Danish King Frederik X concluded his official accession visit to Japan with a symbolic and historic meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.
The Danish Royal Family took to the social media account on Friday to share an update on King Frederik’s visit to Japan.
In a shared post, the Palace dropped the glimpses of the Danish monarch along with Japan Emperor Naruhito.
The palace captioned, “A special meeting in the heart of Tokyo marked the conclusion of His Majesty the King's accession visit to Japan.”
“Today, the King visited the Imperial Palace, where His Majesty was received by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan. The visit marked the end of a program that has strengthened the ties between Denmark and Japan,” they stated.
The palace continued, “Earlier in the day, the King traveled by Shinkansen high-speed train from Hiroshima to Tokyo and participated in an investment conference focused on Japanese companies interested in engaging with Denmark.”
Concluding the caption, the palace noted, “Here, the King gave a speech and took part in discussions on joint strategies to promote investment and economic cooperation.”
King Frederik Japan trip:
King Frederik began his solo three-day visit to Japan on Wednesday, April 23.
The trip marks as the Danish monarch's first visit to the East Asian country since his accession in January 2024.