King Frederik lays wreath in Hiroshima to mark 80th anniversary of A-bombing

King Frederik of Denmark paid a touching tribute to the victims of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima, Japan, on the 80th anniversary of the tragic event.
During his visit to Japan, the Danish monarch attended an official memorial service, where he laid a wreath at a memorial dedicated to the victims.
Taking to its Instagram handle on Friday, the Danish Royal family shared an update on King Frederik's solo Japan visit.
"His Majesty the King Frederick's inaugural visit to Japan began with a morning walk in the hilly countryside around a traditional Japanese inn in Hiroshima Prefecture, where His Majesty had stayed overnight," the palace began in caption.
It continued, "During the walk, His Majesty visited a local temple, known for its location by two waterfalls and for its significance as a symbol of unification."
The caption was accompanied by a carousel of photos featuring King Frederick's all-day engagements.
In the first photo, the monarch could be seen posing amidst the picturesque waterfalls background while the next showed him walking on a bridge.
"Later in the day, His Majesty participated in an official memorial service in the city of Hiroshima to mark the 80th anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bombs on Japan."
The carousel also featured King Frederik laying a wreath at a memorial for the victims of the atomic bombings.
King Frederik Japan trip:
King Frederik kicked off his solo three-day visit to Japan on Wednesday, April 23.
The trip marks as the Danish monarch's first visit to the East Asian country since his accession in January 2024.