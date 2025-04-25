King Frederik lays wreath in Hiroshima to mark 80th anniversary of A-bombing

King Frederik kicked off his solo three-day visit to Japan on Wednesday, April 23

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 25, 2025
King Frederik lays wreath in Hiroshima to mark 80th anniversary of A-bombing
King Frederik lays wreath in Hiroshima to mark 80th anniversary of A-bombing

King Frederik of Denmark paid a touching tribute to the victims of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima, Japan, on the 80th anniversary of the tragic event.

During his visit to Japan, the Danish monarch attended an official memorial service, where he laid a wreath at a memorial dedicated to the victims.

Taking to its Instagram handle on Friday, the Danish Royal family shared an update on King Frederik's solo Japan visit.

"His Majesty the King Frederick's inaugural visit to Japan began with a morning walk in the hilly countryside around a traditional Japanese inn in Hiroshima Prefecture, where His Majesty had stayed overnight," the palace began in caption. 

It continued, "During the walk, His Majesty visited a local temple, known for its location by two waterfalls and for its significance as a symbol of unification."

The caption was accompanied by a carousel of photos featuring King Frederick's all-day engagements.

In the first photo, the monarch could be seen posing amidst the picturesque waterfalls background while the next showed him walking on a bridge.












"Later in the day, His Majesty participated in an official memorial service in the city of Hiroshima to mark the 80th anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bombs on Japan."

The carousel also featured King Frederik laying a wreath at a memorial for the victims of the atomic bombings.

King Frederik Japan trip: 

King Frederik kicked off his solo three-day visit to Japan on Wednesday, April 23.

The trip marks as the Danish monarch's first visit to the East Asian country since his accession in January 2024.

World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade

World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade
Katy Perry drops unseen photos from The Lifetimes Tour: Pics inside

Katy Perry drops unseen photos from The Lifetimes Tour: Pics inside

Hailey Bieber drops jaws in dazzling blue dress at 9th Annual Fashion LA Awards

Hailey Bieber drops jaws in dazzling blue dress at 9th Annual Fashion LA Awards
King Frederik lays wreath in Hiroshima to mark 80th anniversary of A-bombing

King Frederik lays wreath in Hiroshima to mark 80th anniversary of A-bombing
Prince William, Kate to join Charles, Camilla at VE Day after Easter snub
Prince William, Kate to join Charles, Camilla at VE Day after Easter snub
Queen Mary delivers impactful message at key conference on Domestic Violence
Queen Mary delivers impactful message at key conference on Domestic Violence
Princess Anne gets real about Queen Camilla’s role in King Charles life
Princess Anne gets real about Queen Camilla’s role in King Charles life
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles at Anzac Day annual service in London
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles at Anzac Day annual service in London
Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations
Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations
Princess Anne publicly delivers King Charles key message to mark special occasion
Princess Anne publicly delivers King Charles key message to mark special occasion
Prince William reveals his true feelings on King Charles’ Apple Music playlist
Prince William reveals his true feelings on King Charles’ Apple Music playlist
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil poignant monument in New York
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil poignant monument in New York
Prince William cheerfully engages with young people during Mentivity visit
Prince William cheerfully engages with young people during Mentivity visit
King Charles releases poignant message on Anzac Day 2025
King Charles releases poignant message on Anzac Day 2025
Prince William marks solo outing ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral
Prince William marks solo outing ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s foundation releases delightful statement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s foundation releases delightful statement