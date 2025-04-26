Prince Harry places King Charles in ‘difficult position’ ahead of big event

  Royal
  • |
  Web Desk
  • |
  • April 26, 2025
Prince Harry has reportedly placed his estranged father King Charles in “extraordinarily difficult position” ahead of major Royal Family event.

The Duke of Sussex has been battling against the UK government over the decision to strip him of police protection.

As per a royal commentator Jennie Bond, he placed his father in tough position as the king’s private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, sits on the royal and VIP executive committee of the court.

She told Mirror, "Harry must realise by now that he has put his father in an extraordinarily difficult position – suing the King’s own government. And that makes life - or indeed any conversation at all with Harry - very difficult for Charles.”

The expert added, "I wonder whether Harry realised at the start of this case just how hard it would make any communication with his father. Once the appeal judges have handed down their verdict, it will presumably be time for all those concerned to reassess the situation and see whether family relations can be improved.”

Harry seemingly made reconciliation with Charles and Prince William more hard by taking the court case to the “highest level."

King Charles, Prince William to reunite for special event:

After receiving painful blow from son, King Charles will be reuniting with Princess Kate and Prince William for a special event.

The Royal Family will celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day on May 8, 2025.

