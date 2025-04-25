Duchess Sophie pays tribute to daughter Lady Louise at Abbey service

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving to celebrate Anzac Day

  April 25, 2025
Lady Louise Windsor was honoured during a special service at Westminster Abbey, while her mother, the Duchess Sophie, turned heads with a graceful and stylish arrival.

On Friday, the Duchess of Edinburgh arrived at the London landmark for a Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving to celebrate Anzac Day, a public holiday in both Australia and New Zealand.

She attended several Anzac Day commemorations in London, organised by the Australian and New Zealand High Commissions.

Sophie served looks in a £2,590 navy coat from Suzannah Hunter at the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving.

She completed her look with a black trilby hat by Jane Taylor Millinery, a piece that actually belongs to her daughter, Lady Louise, according to royal fashion expert Remoulade Sauce.

Lady Louise was first spotted wearing the navy version of the same hat on Christmas Day in 2023.

Why did Lady Louise not attend Easter service?

Notably, the special tribute to Lady Louise came after she has been absent from royal life since last Christmas, as she is currently studying for her exams at the University of St Andrews.

Lady Louise did not attend Easter Sunday service with her parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, as she is currently busy in her third year of university.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were accompanied by Louise's younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex.

