Prince Harry strongly condemns tech giants’ ‘wrong’ policy in new statement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle raise voice against online bullying during recent event

Prince Harry strongly condemns tech giants’ ‘wrong’ policy in new statement
Prince Harry strongly condemns tech giants’ ‘wrong’ policy in new statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged tech giants to raise online protection for children to prevent the disadvantages of the social media.

As part of their #NoLifeLostToSocialMedia campaign, organised by their Archwell Foundation, the royal couple installed 50 smartphone-shaped light-boxes, each displaying a photograph of a child whose life was lost "due to the harms of social media" 

The Lost Screen Memorial in the New York City was attended by the Duke and Duchess Sussex on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

During the event, Harry spoke to BBC about the impact of social media on children and their parents' lives and the role of tech giants.

"We want to make sure that things are changed so that... no more kids are lost to social media," the youngest son of King Charles told the outlet.

"Life is better off social media," said Harry, adding that, "The easiest thing to say is to keep your kids away from social media."

He further expressed, "The sad reality is the kids who aren't on social media normally get bullied at school because they can't be part of the same conversation as everybody else."

Harry also condemned tech companies' decision of not giving access to children's social media activities to their parents.

"You are telling a parent, you are telling a dad and a mum that they can't have the details of what their kid was up to on social media because of the privacy of their kid. It's wrong," the father-of-two added.

The Parent's Network

The children's images on the smartphone-shaped boxes in NYC were provided by parents who are part of Harry and Meghan's charity, The Parents' Network. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set up this organization with the support of Archewell Foundation, to help the parents whose children have experienced harm from social media.

Olivia Rodrigo receives huge honor at Planned Parenthood Gala

Olivia Rodrigo receives huge honor at Planned Parenthood Gala
King Charles shares rare glimpses of Duchess Sophie from Anzac Day Service

King Charles shares rare glimpses of Duchess Sophie from Anzac Day Service
Why Pope Francis wanted to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore?

Why Pope Francis wanted to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore?
World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade

World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘honour’ soldiers on ANZAC Day
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘honour’ soldiers on ANZAC Day
King Charles shares rare glimpses of Duchess Sophie from Anzac Day Service
King Charles shares rare glimpses of Duchess Sophie from Anzac Day Service
King Frederik lays wreath in Hiroshima to mark 80th anniversary of A-bombing
King Frederik lays wreath in Hiroshima to mark 80th anniversary of A-bombing
Prince William, Kate to join Charles, Camilla at VE Day after Easter snub
Prince William, Kate to join Charles, Camilla at VE Day after Easter snub
Queen Mary delivers impactful message at key conference on Domestic Violence
Queen Mary delivers impactful message at key conference on Domestic Violence
Princess Anne gets real about Queen Camilla’s role in King Charles life
Princess Anne gets real about Queen Camilla’s role in King Charles life
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles at Anzac Day annual service in London
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles at Anzac Day annual service in London
Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations
Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations
Princess Anne publicly delivers King Charles key message to mark special occasion
Princess Anne publicly delivers King Charles key message to mark special occasion
Prince William reveals his true feelings on King Charles’ Apple Music playlist
Prince William reveals his true feelings on King Charles’ Apple Music playlist
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil poignant monument in New York
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil poignant monument in New York
Prince William cheerfully engages with young people during Mentivity visit
Prince William cheerfully engages with young people during Mentivity visit