Polar Vortex to bring freezing temperatures, snow to US THIS week

People in the United States get ready for freezing temperatures!
Extremely cold weather is predicted to affect the eastern United States in the upcoming days as a cold air mass from the Arctic, known as the polar vortex, moves into the area.
As per BBC, temperatures in the southeast and East Coast are forecast to stay lower than usual during the first half of January. The Gulf of Mexico and Florida may also face freezing temperatures.
Weather experts predict heavy snowfall in the Great Lakes region and the Appalachian Mountains.
In addition to the snow, there will be extremely cold wind chills, making the weather feel even colder than the actual temperature.
The independent organization Atmospheric and Environmental Research shows the polar vortex will spread over the US during the first two weeks of the new year.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that "the coldest air of the season to date and dangerous wind chills are likely across many areas of the south-east".
NWS forecasts that temperatures could drop to -8C in some parts of Texas and -4C in Georgia.
While its hard to predict the exact temperatures, the NWS expects the coldest weather to occur towards the end of the second week of January.
During that time, heavy snowfall is expected to affect areas from the Great Lakes to central and eastern parts of the US, with the possibility of snow reaching as far south as Texas.