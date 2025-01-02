Hailey Bieber shares adorable selfie with son Jack Blues to kick off 2025

Hailey Bieber is kicking of new year with her new little one!
The Rhode founder has shared an adorable photo of her baby son Jack to celebrate the start of 2025.
Hailey, who shares her child with husband Justin Bieber, took to her Instagram stories to post a sweet selfie, showcasing her love for her little one.
"HNY (Happy New Year)," she captioned the photo along with a pawprint emoji and a smiling-face emoji.
In the photo, the model could be seen holding her son's leg and planting a kiss on his tiny foot. However, Hailey chose to keep her son's face hidden, in line with her and Justin's decision to protect his privacy.
The photo was similar to the one used by Hailey and Justin to announce the arrival of their son back in August.
"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin wrote on August 23 alongside a photo of Hailey’s manicured hand holding Jack’s tiny foot.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 and said “I do” in front of family and friends a year later with a lavish South Carolina wedding.