Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason

Tom Holland has spilled the beans on his surprising future plans about having kids but it might make some of his fans sad.
During his appearance on the cover of Men's Health for their January/February issue, the Spider-Man actor revealed that he intends to take a step back from acting when he has children.
"When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," he told the outlet.
Holland, who went public with his relationship with Zendaya in 2021 after starring in the Spider-Man movies, further said that all he'll do is go golfing and be a dad.
"Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth," he added.
Zendaya, Holland's partner, has also expressed similar sentiments about her future parenting style during an interview with British Vogue .
She said would like to be able to "make things and pop out when I need to pop out, and then have a safe and protected life with my family, and not be worried that if I’m not delivering something all the time, or not giving all the time, that everything’s going to go away."
Earlier to this, Tom Holland appeared on The Tonight Show where he revealed that another sequel of Spider-Man will begin filming in summer 2025 which expected to hit theaters in July 2026.