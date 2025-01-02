Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’

English actor Ben Hardy is all set to bring terror in 2025 with spine-chilling horror movie The Conjuring: Last Rites.
According to IMDB, The Conjuring: Last Rites is the fourth and final part of the Warner Bros. horror film The Conjuring.
Along with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga this time Hardy and Mia Tomlinson will also unleash horror for the people.
Producer James Wan took to social media to share a picture of the chairs meant for franchise stars Wilson and Farmiga on the set of the film, writing, “Always good to see and hang out with old friends. Gonna miss everyone. End of an era.”
The shooting for the film wrapped a couple of months before the end of 2024 however, the final installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025.