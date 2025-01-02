 Andrew Garfield makes somber confession about his darkest struggle

Andrew Garfield has made a somber confession about his past struggles with identity and validation.
During an interview with GQ Hype, the Spider-Man actor shared how he was once "living and dying by external validation."
“When I’m getting nominated for an award, I feel great. When I lose that award, I feel like sh*t,” he told the outlet.
Garfield, “And I was like, 'This is unsustainable. This is not how I want to live my life… I can't be so dependent on things that are outside of my control. I want to know there's something eternal in me, that my worthiness is not dependent on whether or not you like me.'''
He further opened up about his Jewish heritage and how it has influenced his struggles with validation.
Garfield's father, Richard, has also been on a journey of emotional discovery, and together they have explored the impact of their family's history on their mental health.
“I think it has been a series of revelations for him as well, in terms of his experiences as a child and his parents' experiences, and we go deeper and deeper and deeper into our epigenetics on his side, this Jewish survival gene,” he said.
Garfield added, “We're people who've had to prove our worthiness as human beings over and over and over again. And to the point where we've been deemed so worthless in my ancestry.”
Andrew Garfield has returned to acting after a two-year hiatus with comedy-drama film We Live In Time, alongside Florence Pugh.