Trending

Feroze Khan's ex-wife Aliza Sultan slams him as 'irresponsible, disgraced ' co-parent

Aliza Sultan and Feroze Khan parted their ways on September 3, 2022, after 4 years of marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025
Feroze Khans ex-wife Aliza Sultan slams him as irresponsible, disgraced co-parent
Feroze Khan's ex-wife Aliza Sultan slams him as 'irresponsible, disgraced ' co-parent

Syeda Aliza Sultan, the ex-wife of Feroze Khan, has labeled him as an "irresponsible" and "disgraced" co-parent.

The bold statement came during an interaction with a fan on social media, where Aliza opened up about the challenges of being a single parent to their two children.

“Have you faced any challenges as a single mom? I wish you all the best,” a fan asked on Instagram.

Replying to the user, Aliza penned, “Being a single mom with two kids is never an easy job with two kids plus when you don’t have a responsible and graceful co-parent.”

She continued, “It gets harder every passing day comes with an obstacle but you have to deal with it for kids and for their wellbeing. You have to be soft and strict sometimes with them."

"Listen to them every so often and guide them to follow you too. Those mothers are real heros who take care of children at home all alone and their husband manage work outside,” Aliza concluded.

Feroze Khans ex-wife Aliza Sultan slams him as irresponsible, disgraced co-parent

Aliza Sultan and Feroze Khan, who exchanged the vows in 2018, parted their ways on September 3, 2022, after 4 years of marriage.

The estrange couple shares two kids, Sultan and Fatima.

Feroze Khan had a second marriage with Dr Zainab in June, 2024.

Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’

Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’
Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason

Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason
Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’

Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’
Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of her Netflix show 'With love, Meghan’

Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of her Netflix show 'With love, Meghan’
Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya: Maddock Films reveals release dates
Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya: Maddock Films reveals release dates
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha share magical first sunset of 2025 in Thailand
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha share magical first sunset of 2025 in Thailand
Akshay Oberoi eyes box office blockbuster in 2025
Akshay Oberoi eyes box office blockbuster in 2025
Kajol, Ajay Devgn offer peeks into new year celebration with family
Kajol, Ajay Devgn offer peeks into new year celebration with family
Ayeza Khan's son Rayan breaks internet with killer dance moves on 'APT'
Ayeza Khan's son Rayan breaks internet with killer dance moves on 'APT'
Anurag Kashyap slams Bollywood filmmakers for industry’s lack of ‘brains’
Anurag Kashyap slams Bollywood filmmakers for industry’s lack of ‘brains’
Hania Aamir celebrates year of blessings, shares journey on CNN’s NYE special
Hania Aamir celebrates year of blessings, shares journey on CNN’s NYE special
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share sweet family moments on New Year celebrations
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share sweet family moments on New Year celebrations
Sara Ali Khan steps into 2025 with exciting year recap: WATCH
Sara Ali Khan steps into 2025 with exciting year recap: WATCH
Sheheryar Munawar, Maheen Siddiqui share gorgeous reception snaps
Sheheryar Munawar, Maheen Siddiqui share gorgeous reception snaps
Aiman, Minal Khan remember late father on his 4th death anniversary
Aiman, Minal Khan remember late father on his 4th death anniversary
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal mark 2 years of engagement with thrilling adventure
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal mark 2 years of engagement with thrilling adventure