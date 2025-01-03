Wayne Osmond, guitarist of The Osmonds, dies at 73

Wayne Osmond has passed away!
On Thursday, January 2, Donny Osmond, the brother of Wayne and former singer of an American family music group, The Osmonds, turned to his Instagram handle and shared the tragic news of the guitarist and singer’s death in a lengthy tribute.
Revealing Wayne Osmond’s cause of death, Donny penned, “My dear brother Wayne passed away peacefully last night from a stroke. I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to visit him in the hospital before he passed.”
He continued, “Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone. I’m sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother.”
“Even though we are separated in this mortal life, I know that by the grace and resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we will have the opportunity to be with Wayne for eternity,” added Donny Osmond.
Concluding his heartfelt and emotional tribute, Donny wrote, “I love you, Wayne. Your brother forever, Donny.”
Meanwhile, Merrill Osmond also penned an emotional tribute for his late brother on his official Facebook handle expressing his overwhelming emotions.
Notably, Wayne Osmond, who was the fourth of nine Osmond children, first began his journey as a singer along with his three brothers, Alan, Merrill, and Jay Osmond, at a barbershop quartet in 1958, where they formed a band of their own called The Osmonds.
After being discovered by Andy Williams father, Jay Emerson Williams, at a performance at Disneyland for a show, the brothers were casted for NBC’s The Andy Williams Show, where they were a part of the cast for seven years.