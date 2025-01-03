Entertainment

Andrew Garfield breaks silence on joining ‘Spider-Man 4’ with Tom Holland

Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025
Andrew Garfield breaks silence on joining ‘Spider-Man 4’ with Tom Holland
Andrew Garfield breaks silence on joining ‘Spider-Man 4’ with Tom Holland

Andrew Garfield has finally responded to the rumours if he will be starring alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4.

The We Live in Time actor previously played Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and the 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Andrew also joined Tobey Maguire and Tom in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Since the link between all of the Spider-Man franchise has been build, fans are speculating if The Social Network actor will reprise his role in the new movie.

During his recent chat with GQ, Andrew said, “I’m gonna disappoint you. Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on.”

Previously, he lied about not returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home before the movie’s release, so the actor is well aware that fans might not believe him this time.

“If it felt in line with my soul and was gonna be fun. Maybe I'm gonna have like five kids at some point, and I'm gonna need to start saving up for the school tuition or something,” Andrew laughed off.

He further shut down rumours of playing Jesus in a Martin Scorsese film, “There was a rumour. It’s not true to my knowledge. I like working as well. You can’t just keep waiting for Scorsese to call, ’cause he makes a movie every three years and a lot of the time Leo DiCaprio is in it.”

On the work front, he recently starred in We Live in Time alongside Florence Pugh.

Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date

Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date
Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit

Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit
New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far

New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far
‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward

‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward
Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit
Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit
‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward
‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose opens up on dad's challenging time
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose opens up on dad's challenging time
Sabrina Carpenter reveals New Year’s resolution after Barry Keoghan split
Sabrina Carpenter reveals New Year’s resolution after Barry Keoghan split
Jennifer Aniston breaks silence after Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie divorce
Jennifer Aniston breaks silence after Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie divorce
Tom Holland gives new title to Zendaya relationship after bold statement
Tom Holland gives new title to Zendaya relationship after bold statement
Wayne Osmond, guitarist of The Osmonds, dies at 73
Wayne Osmond, guitarist of The Osmonds, dies at 73
Andrew Garfield makes somber confession about his darkest struggle
Andrew Garfield makes somber confession about his darkest struggle
Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’
Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’
Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason
Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason
Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’
Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’
Angelina Jolie breaks silence after Brad Pitt divorce finalized
Angelina Jolie breaks silence after Brad Pitt divorce finalized