Andrew Garfield breaks silence on joining ‘Spider-Man 4’ with Tom Holland

Andrew Garfield has finally responded to the rumours if he will be starring alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4.
The We Live in Time actor previously played Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and the 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Andrew also joined Tobey Maguire and Tom in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Since the link between all of the Spider-Man franchise has been build, fans are speculating if The Social Network actor will reprise his role in the new movie.
During his recent chat with GQ, Andrew said, “I’m gonna disappoint you. Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on.”
Previously, he lied about not returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home before the movie’s release, so the actor is well aware that fans might not believe him this time.
“If it felt in line with my soul and was gonna be fun. Maybe I'm gonna have like five kids at some point, and I'm gonna need to start saving up for the school tuition or something,” Andrew laughed off.
He further shut down rumours of playing Jesus in a Martin Scorsese film, “There was a rumour. It’s not true to my knowledge. I like working as well. You can’t just keep waiting for Scorsese to call, ’cause he makes a movie every three years and a lot of the time Leo DiCaprio is in it.”
On the work front, he recently starred in We Live in Time alongside Florence Pugh.