Trending

Ranveer Singh’s new look in ‘Dhurandhar’ LEAKED: Photos inside

Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025
Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’
Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’

Ranveer Singh’s new rugged look is breaking the internet!

Recently, the Singham Again actor, who has been filming for Indian film director and screenwriter Aditya Dhar’s forthcoming film, tentatively titled Dhurandhar, was spotted in his latest avatar for the movie.

While shooting for the movie, some snaps and clips from the set were leaked that soon started making rounds on social media.

The viral photos saw the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor in a Sikh avatar, sporting long and thick beard aur a lavender turban.

Wearing a long kurta with untamed long hair, the snaps featured what appears to be an action scene as Singh sported an intense look.

Ranveer Singhs new look from upcoming movie Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh's new look from upcoming movie 'Dhurandhar'

Soon after the pictures went viral on social media, several fans compared Ranveer Singh’s look to Khilji from Padmaavat, and Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Animal.

“Sardar look mein bhi Khilji wali intensity. Ranveer, you're on fire!” a netizen wrote excitedly.

Another drew comparison and penned, “He looks so hot… Khilji coded.”

A third expressed, “Leaks from Dhurandhar!! Looks great but kinda similar to Animal. Thoughts?”

“He was Animal before Animal,” commented a fourth citing Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

This comes after Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post in last November where he shared a clip with a caption, “Bet you’ve often wondered what I’m on… you’ll soon find out.”

Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date

Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date
Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit

Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit
New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far

New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far
‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward

‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward
Feroze Khan's ex-wife Aliza Sultan slams him as 'irresponsible, disgraced ' co-parent
Feroze Khan's ex-wife Aliza Sultan slams him as 'irresponsible, disgraced ' co-parent
Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya: Maddock Films reveals release dates
Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya: Maddock Films reveals release dates
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha share magical first sunset of 2025 in Thailand
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha share magical first sunset of 2025 in Thailand
Akshay Oberoi eyes box office blockbuster in 2025
Akshay Oberoi eyes box office blockbuster in 2025
Kajol, Ajay Devgn offer peeks into new year celebration with family
Kajol, Ajay Devgn offer peeks into new year celebration with family
Ayeza Khan's son Rayan breaks internet with killer dance moves on 'APT'
Ayeza Khan's son Rayan breaks internet with killer dance moves on 'APT'
Anurag Kashyap slams Bollywood filmmakers for industry’s lack of ‘brains’
Anurag Kashyap slams Bollywood filmmakers for industry’s lack of ‘brains’
Hania Aamir celebrates year of blessings, shares journey on CNN’s NYE special
Hania Aamir celebrates year of blessings, shares journey on CNN’s NYE special
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share sweet family moments on New Year celebrations
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share sweet family moments on New Year celebrations
Sara Ali Khan steps into 2025 with exciting year recap: WATCH
Sara Ali Khan steps into 2025 with exciting year recap: WATCH
Sheheryar Munawar, Maheen Siddiqui share gorgeous reception snaps
Sheheryar Munawar, Maheen Siddiqui share gorgeous reception snaps
Aiman, Minal Khan remember late father on his 4th death anniversary
Aiman, Minal Khan remember late father on his 4th death anniversary