Ranveer Singh’s new look in ‘Dhurandhar’ LEAKED: Photos inside

Ranveer Singh’s new rugged look is breaking the internet!
Recently, the Singham Again actor, who has been filming for Indian film director and screenwriter Aditya Dhar’s forthcoming film, tentatively titled Dhurandhar, was spotted in his latest avatar for the movie.
While shooting for the movie, some snaps and clips from the set were leaked that soon started making rounds on social media.
The viral photos saw the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor in a Sikh avatar, sporting long and thick beard aur a lavender turban.
Wearing a long kurta with untamed long hair, the snaps featured what appears to be an action scene as Singh sported an intense look.
Soon after the pictures went viral on social media, several fans compared Ranveer Singh’s look to Khilji from Padmaavat, and Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Animal.
“Sardar look mein bhi Khilji wali intensity. Ranveer, you're on fire!” a netizen wrote excitedly.
Another drew comparison and penned, “He looks so hot… Khilji coded.”
A third expressed, “Leaks from Dhurandhar!! Looks great but kinda similar to Animal. Thoughts?”
“He was Animal before Animal,” commented a fourth citing Ranbir Kapoor starrer.
This comes after Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post in last November where he shared a clip with a caption, “Bet you’ve often wondered what I’m on… you’ll soon find out.”