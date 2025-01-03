Prince William receives surprising title after Meghan Markle’s comeback

Prince William has received a huge title for his strong support to King Charles and Princess Kate during the challenging time.
Just two days after the Prince of Wales’ sister-in-law Meghan Markle made a thrilling return on social media after 7 years, the father-of-three has gotten a new title added to his name.
The prince, who stood firmly alongside his cancer-stricken father and wife, Charles and Kate, was hailed for his unwavering support to both key royals during their challenging year.
In a recent article published on The Independent, Dr. Tessa Dunlo, a Royal biographer, titled William a “new rock” for King Charles and Kate Middleton.
She also called him with a surprising title, “a reincarnation of his late grandmother,” for being a "steadfast anchor who changed it up with designer stubble.”
The biographer went on to gush how Prince William made the whole nation fall in love with him “all over again” adding, "Naysayers who doubted William's mettle have been forced to rethink.”
It is worth mentioning that the Prince of Wales himself regarded the previous year as a “brutal” one in his speech at the Earthshot Prize Awards held in South Africa in November 2024.
"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life,” expressed William.
While Princess Kate has successfully completed her chemo-therapy later in the previous year, King Charles is set to continue his cancer treatment this year as well.